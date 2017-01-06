*UPDATE 2:40 p.m. ET: People are currently running across the runway and taking cover at Terminal One in a second flurry of panic and police activity at the airport. Officers in tactical gear are running up the outside stairwell of a parking garage, suggesting there may be a second suspect. Scroll down to watch live coverage from NBC News.

————-

Five people were killed and at least 8 wounded in a Friday afternoon shooting at the Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport in Florida.

The Broward County Sheriff’s office confirmed the number of victims and tweeted that eight people were taken to the hospital with injuries. The Fort Lauderdale Police said one suspect is in custody.

According to NBC News, the suspect is a 26-year-old American citizen born in New Jersey. So far, a motive has not been reported.

Shots first rang out in Terminal 2 in the baggage claim area outside the TSA checkpoint. People in the airport were ushered onto the tarmac and paramedics are currently at the scene.

Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief told CNN that the incident was the result of a lone shooter. “We have no evidence at this time that he was acting with anyone else. He is currently in custody and we’re investigating,” she said.

Watch live coverage from NBC News below: