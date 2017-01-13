*My eyes are sore from all the tears as we continue to watch the goodbye tributes to President and First Lady Obama, Malia and Sasha across social media platforms.

Recently, Jimmy Fallon had guests tape messages to the FLOTUS. They poured their hearts out while looking at a large picture of her on the wall. Little did they know, she was closer than they thought..

As NewsOne reports, tears began to flow as FLOTUS emerged, sometimes so taken by what was being said, right in the middle of their message.

“For years you have shown our nation countless times that through dignity, compassion and respect we can overcome any hardship,” one woman who burst into tears once she realized the First Lady stood in front of her said.

