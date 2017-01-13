*Since they are longtime buds, Floyd Mayweather (Jr.) says he will be front and center at Donald Trump‘s inauguration ceremony next week.

TMZ caught up with Mayweather in New York City on Thursday night [01-12-17] and asked about his time spent with the President-elect during a closed-door meeting in December. But before the photog guy could even finish getting the words “D.C.” out of his mouth, Mayweather excitedly volunteered that he would by in D.C. for the inauguration.

“Am I going to go to D.C.? Yea, y’all will see me in D.C. Ya’ll will see me in D.C. looking good. All Black affair. Bow tie? Or regular tie?” said Floyd.

Before addressing the topic of Trump’s swearing in, Mayweather gave a shout out to President Obama. He urged Americans to grant Trump the benefit of the doubt and hope for the best.

“Barack Obama was a good president and hopefully, Donald Trump is a good president.”

“We don’t know what can happen in life. Only thing we can do is keep our fingers crossed, pray and hope for the best.”

According to The Money Team boss, Trump has been nothing but supportive of him in the past.