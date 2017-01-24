*Valerie Jarrett, one of former President Obama’s top advisers, has signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Politico Playbook reports.

The powerhouse Hollywood talent agency will represent Jarrett for speaking engagements.

Jarrett served as a senior adviser to Obama throughout his eight years as president, heading the Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs offices. Jarrett also served on Obama’s transition team after his 2008 election victory.

Politico Playbook notes that CAA, which typically represents those in the entertainment industry and athletes, has begun a move into politics. For example, former Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.), who recently departed from Congress after more than 30 years, signed with CAA earlier this month.