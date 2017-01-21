*Well, it’s obvious that Frank Ocean is not a fan of Donald Trump, either.

We know this because the Grammy winning singer/songwriter straight up ridiculed the freshly minted president for the seemingly sparse turnout at his inauguration and Trump’s disdain for President Obama.

But more importantly, he lamented the divided nation status that we’re in.

Via a Tumblr post, Ocean wrote:

“I’m really excited for these inauguration crowd numbers to come in. Don’t cook the books either Donald.”

We wouldn’t put it past the orange man to try and rewrite reality, but just so you know, the side-by-side pics below tell the reality as it is and the fact is attendance for Donald Trump’s swearing-in paled in comparison to Barack Obama’s in 2009.

Ocean also spoke to the fact that anti-Trump protesters clashed violently with police on the day he was inaugurated by noting:

“The world can see America divided and chaos in the streets.”

Ocean was critical of Trump’s inauguration speech, saying it was disrespectful to President Obama.

“Barack we love you but it would’ve been equally presidential if you would’ve just walked on out while Donald got through that struggle speech trashing your career,” Ocean wrote. “The majority knows man, we know you did good. We see it. The majority sees Donald for who he is too. He ain’t slick. And it’s too bad the majority doesn’t count.”

Check out Frank Ocean’s full post below: