*Yes you were. No I wasn’t. I’ve got the video!

This is what one adorable pooch had to endure when his owner pulled a dirty trick on him as he was sleeping. Poor doggie was getting a deep sleep in when his tricky human decides to tape his snoring. Funny stuff.

Kinda makes me want to playback that recording I have of a certain friend who swears by god he doesn’t snore.

See the other cluckin’ awsome chicken’ band video at EURThisNthat..