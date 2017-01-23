*For the second time this month, Popeyes chicken has been involved in a story about race.

A 20-year-old junior at North Carolina State University took to Facebook over the weekend after he discovered what appeared to be a racially-motivated act perpetrated through his vehicle. Elliott G. Holliday said he was leaving a friend’s house early on Sunday morning when he found several objects around his car.

“There was a chocolate milk bottle by the right rear wheel,” Holliday told The Huffington Post. “There was an open bag of Cinnamon Toast Crunch on my rear windshield, there was an Afro pick on my rear windshield and on the roof of my car there was a box of Popeyes chicken with chicken still in it.”

The incident occurred two days after Donald Trump was sworn in as president, and Holliday says it’s probably not a coincidence.

Trump “campaigned on race and bigotry,” Holliday said. “I don’t want to believe that this was racially motivated. I really hope that this is some stupid college kid making ignorant decisions. However, I really can’t ignore the fact that there was a box of chicken and an Afro pick placed on my car in a vandalizing manner … I hope this isn’t racist, but I don’t want to ignore the fact that it could be.”

Holliday filed an official report with the university’s police department, which allows NCSU to further investigate the incident and determine if it should be filed as a criminal report. The university’s Bias Incident and Response Team, which reviews incidents of bias and works with the reporting person to find a resolution, is also investigating.

View Holliday’s FB post about the incident below:

In early January, former “American Idol” contestant Bo Bice accused a Popeye’s worker at the Atlanta airport of reverse racism for referring to him as a white boy – a move that caused him to shed tears during a televised interview.