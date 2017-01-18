*Future and Ciara have ended their battle over custody of their 2-year-old Future.

According to TMZ, the case has officially been settled, with both parties agreeing to joint custody. However, Lil Future will spend most of his time with Mom and stepdad Russell Wilson.

Future’s rap career keeps him on the road a lot, but when he’s back home in Atlanta, he will have “reasonable access to his son,” noted TMZ.

Sources tell the website that both Ciara and Future were anxious to put the custody battle behind them and move on.