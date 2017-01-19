*A white woman in Georgia charged with two counts of aggravated assault for shooting an African American teen after he walked past her house was discovered to have used racist language in a past interview to describe her black neighbors, according to the New York Daily News.

Police say Elisabeth Cannon, 47, shot 15-year-old Vernon Marcus Jr. in the head on Monday (Jan 16) as he walked past her Macon home with a group of friends just before 8 p.m. on Monday. The teen was taken to a hospital where he remained in critical but stable condition early Thursday, according to the Daily News.

Hours before the shooting, Cannon had called the Bibb County sheriff’s office because “kids were throwing rocks at her home,” an official said. It was not immediately clear if Marcus, who lives nearby, had thrown any rocks.

Cannon posted $12,400 bond and was released late Tuesday. Speaking to CBS affiliate WMAZ-TV from her home, Cannon claimed she shot the boy in self-defense. She said Marcus and several of his friends had been throwing rocks at her house for months and that “things got worse” after she called police last week.

“They’d get the biggest rocks,” she said, adding they had caused “dings” and “dents” to the house and the family’s two cars. “When they would see us in the yard, they would glare at us and say ‘I know you’re the ones who called police on us.'”

Cannon, who lives with her husband and 16-year-old daughter, said a Bibb County deputy came to the house recently and told the teens that they weren’t allowed to be near her home. But on Monday evening, Cannon said Marcus and his friends came back while she was in the front yard.

“I saw them out of the corner of my eye,” she told WMAZ-TV. “The barrage of big rocks started, not just at my car and house, but me. I started shooting in their direction. They started running.”

“Maybe it wasn’t the best decision to make, but I thought eventually they might hurt us,” she added.

Watch her court apperance below:

According to the Daily News, Cannon was already complaining about African Americans in her suburban neighborhood back in 2013.

“I have some really good black neighbors, but the good blacks won’t get onto the bad blacks,” she told the Macon Telegraph in an interview about the small city, which is some 80 miles south of Atlanta. “You try not to profile but at the same time 99.9% of the crime is going to be, most often, a black male.”

But Cannon said she’s able to differentiate between the “good” and the “bad blacks.”

“You can tell if they’re just out walking for exercise or going to the store or whether they’re up to something,” she said.