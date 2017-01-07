*Lee Daniels is not letting Hollywood’s anti-black attitude and the lack of diversity among the Oscars nominees stop him from being great.

“I’m going to be me,” he says. And he’s suggesting that his fellow thespians follow suit.

In an interview with the New York Times last month, Daniels became frustrated by the mention of the #OscarsSoWhite controversy during a segment exploring his new Fox music drama, “Star.”

The Academy-award winning director chalks his success up to his outlook regarding racism: he doesn’t think about it or speak about it, so therefore it doesn’t exist in his world.

In the video below, Daniels discusses his anti-embracing view of racism in a chat with “The Real” hosts.

“If I had thought that way — that the world was against me — I wouldn’t be here now,” he said to The Times. “These whiny people that think they’re owed something are incomprehensible and reprehensible to me. I don’t expect acknowledgment or acceptance from white America. I’m going to be me.”

Daniels claims that if he embraced racism, he would eventually become “an angry black man.”

“I wouldn’t be where I was if I embraced racism,” he said on the show at the time. “If I embraced it, then it became real. And if it became real, I would be an angry black man.”

He’s encouraging black creatives with big Hollywood dreams to “Go out and do the work. Oscars so white! So what? Do your work. Let your legacy speak and stop complaining, man. Are we really in this for the awards?”

Watch below as Daniels responds to critics of his comments about “Star” when he appeared on “The Real.”

