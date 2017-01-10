“Ghosts in the Hood” – Episode 2: “Menace 2 South Central” – Airs Thursday, 1/12 at 10pm ET/PT

OK, so what’s the story with this you’re wondering? Even looking at the trailer we couldn’t really tell. However, here’s the summary courtesy of the project’s publicist, Jackie Miller:

“Defecio and his team of ghost hunters are called in to investigate a haunted piñata house. Suspicions quickly turn to fact when the team’s medium Jasmine extracts answers from the spirit of a murdered child! After providing a twisted solution to the problem at hand, the O.P.O takes to Burbank, where a Family Fun Zone is growing frightened of an unexplained presence. After a long night of minimal progress, the team is suddenly struck with intense and unexpected symptoms, arriving at a literally ‘shocking’ conclusion.”

Soooooooooo, with that in mind, check out the trailer above (if you haven’t already) and let the world know what you think about it.

“Ghosts in the Hood” – Episode 2: “Menace 2 South Central” – Airs Thursday, 1/12 at 10pm ET/PT

source:

Jackie Miller

Publicity Coordinator | FerenComm

[email protected]