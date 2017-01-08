*Esteemed hairstylist, beauty expert and image consultant Gocha Hawkins kicked off the new year with an all-new season of “L.A. Hair” and a new book, Gocha’s Blueprint to Business 101: 7 Quick Tips to Being a Boss.

Premiering Thursday night at 9/8c on WE tv, “L.A. Hair” season 5 found celeb stylist Kim Kimble rebuilding her “Kimpire,” as she brings on five new stylists to battle for a coveted spot in her salon. After a heated exchanged with Kim in Atlanta last season, Gocha returns to Los Angeles to style her West Coast clients and makes an offer that Kimble cannot refuse. Tune in tonight at 9/8c on WE tv to catch all the drama.

In addition to her role as a TV personality, Gocha is also now a self-published author of her first book, “Gocha’s Blueprint to Business 101,” a handy advice guide for aspiring entrepreneurs and young professionals.

“I am approached by so many people on a daily basis who don’t have a clue about common business practices,” she says. “Things like how to start a business, how to dress for an interview and customer service skills are topics I find myself discussing often. The need for information was greater than I imagined. So, it only made sense to write a book with quick tips to enlighten people from all career paths.”

Readers can expect straightforward tips on topics such as networking and relationships, leadership skills, teamwork, money management and more. Gocha incorporates various personal anecdotes throughout the book to make for a relatable, real-world advice tool.

For more information on Gocha’s Blueprint to Business 101, visit www.gochasalon.com.

BOOK Your Appointment at Gocha Salon Today!

http://www.gochasalon.com/

About Gocha Hawkins

Gocha Hawkins (pronounced “go-shay”) is an award-winning hairstylist and owner of Gocha Salon, an Atlanta-based salon specializing in precision cuts, color, extensions and make up applications. A native of Detroit, MI, Gocha has over 20 years of experience in the beauty business with 19 of those years spent as a salon owner.

She received her cosmetology training at John M. Patterson State Technical College (now Trenholm State) in Montgomery, AL. She’s worked with celebrities such as Serena Williams, Beyonce, Keyshia Cole, Christina Milian, Kandi Burruss, Vivica Fox, Drake, Ja Rule, Pitbull, Mike Epps, Lil’ Jon, The Game, R. Kelly, T.I., Kelly Rowland and many more. Her work has been featured in Sophisticate’s Black Hair, Style Q, Smooth Magazine and on the covers of Hot Atlanta, Salon Profiles, Salon Sense and Black Passions.

Additionally, Gocha has over 10 years of experience in image consulting for the NBA. She has worked for the Orlando Magic cheerleaders, the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks dancers as a key hairstylist. She has also earned credits for work done on the sets of H&M and McDonalds commercials, a short film (Fit Arcade Gone Wild) and TV shows such as “Real Housewives of Atlanta” (Bravo), “La La’s Full Court Life” (VH1) and “Kandi’s Wedding” (Bravo).

In 2013, she launched Wrecklez (pronounced “reckless”), a line of styling products designed for at-home hair maintenance. Gocha can currently be seen on the hit WE tv series “L.A. Hair,” which returned for its fifth season on January 5, 2017.

For more information, visit www.gochasalon.com. For press inquiries, email [email protected] Gocha’s EPK here: http://bit.ly/1RPtJ9N.

Follow Gocha on Social Media!

www.gochasalon.com

source:

Saptosa Foster

[email protected]