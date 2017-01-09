*The Hollywood Foreign Press Association did not have an #OscarsSoWhite problem at their annual 74th Annual Golden Globes ceremony last night, with people of color taking home top awards in multiple categories – including the granddaddy of them all – Best Motion Picture Drama.
That honor went to “Moonlight,” the Miami-set coming of age story that has been a favorite of critics throughout the 2016/17 awards season.
Director Barry Jenkins accepted the award:
Donald Glover picked up an acting Globe for his breakout FX comedy “Atlanta,” and the show itself won for Best Television Series – Music or Comedy.
Watch his acceptance speeches for both categories below:
Winning for Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series — Musical Or Comedy was a jubilant Tracee Ellis Ross for “Black-ish.”
Watch her acceptance speech below:
Courtney B. Vance and Sterling K. Brown did not win for their roles as Johnnie Cochran and Christopher Darden, respectively, in “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story,” but the show won for Best Limited Series, and Sarah Paulson won Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie for her role was Marcia Clark.
Executive Producer Nina Jacobson accepts on behalf of the show.
Saving the best for last, your Best Supporting Actress winner for “Fences,” Viola Davis:
Davis also needs a Golden Globe for the epic speech she gave to present Meryl Streep with the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award, returning the favor after Streep delivered an equally effusive speech to present Davis with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Watch Davis’ introduction of Streep below:
Below is the complete list of 2017 Golden Globe winners:
Best film supporting actor
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins
Dev Patel, Lion
WINNER: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals
Best actor in a TV series (drama)
Rami Malek, Mr Robot
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Reese, The Americans
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
WINNER: Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath
Best actress in a TV series (musical/comedy)
Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce
Issa Rae, Insecure
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
WINNER: Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Best TV series (comedy)
WINNER: Atlanta
Black-ish
Mozart in the Jungle
Transparent
Veep
Best actress in a miniseries or TV movie
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience
WINNER: Sarah Paulson, American Crime Story: The People v OJ Simpson
Charlotte Rampling, London Spy
Kerry Washington, Confirmation
Best miniseries or TV movie
American Crime
The Dresser
The Night Manager
The Night Of
WINNER: American Crime Story: The People v OJ Simpson
Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV film
Sterling K Brown, American Crime Story: The People v OJ Simpson
WINNER: Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager
John Lithgow, The Crown
Christian Slater, Mr Robot
John Travolta, American Crime Story: The People v OJ Simpson
Best film score
Moonlight
WINNER: La La Land
Arrival
Lion
Hidden Figures
Best original song
Can’t Stop the Feeling, Trolls
WINNER: City of Stars, La La Land
Faith, Sing
Gold, Gold
How Far I’ll Go, Moana
Best supporting actress in a motion picture (drama)
WINNER: Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or TV film
WINNER: Olivia Colman, The Night Manager
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Best actor (comedy/musical)
Colin Farrell, The Lobster
WINNER: Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Jonah Hill, War Dogs
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool
Best screenplay
WINNER: La La Land
Nocturnal Animals
Moonlight
Manchester by the Sea
Hell or High Water
Best animated film
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
Sing
WINNER: Zootopia
Best foreign language film
Divines
WINNER: Elle
Neruda
The Salesman
Toni Erdmann
Best actor in miniseries or TV movie
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Bryan Cranston, All the Way
John Turturro, The Night Of
WINNER: Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager
Courtney B Vance, American Crime Story: The People v OJ Simpson
Best actress in a TV series (drama)
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
WINNER: Claire Foy, The Crown
Keri Russell, The Americans
Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Best TV series (drama)
WINNER: The Crown
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Best film director
WINNER: Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Best actor in a TV series (musical/comedy)
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle
WINNER: Donald Glover, Atlanta
Nick Nolte, Graves
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Best actress in a film (comedy/musical)
Annette Bening, 20th Century Women
Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply
Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen
WINNER: Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Best film (comedy/musical)
20th Century Women
Deadpool
WINNER: La La Land
Florence Foster Jenkins
Sing Street
Best actor (drama)
WINNER: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Joel Edgerton, Loving
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
Best actress (drama)
Amy Adams, Arrival
Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane
WINNER: Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Best film (drama)
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
WINNER: Moonlight