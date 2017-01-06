*Gospel singer James Fortune gave has returned home from the hospital one day after he was hit by a drunk driver during a four-car collision Wednesday night.

A photo posted on Fortune’s Facebook page showed the Texas native strapped to a stretcher following the crash which took place as he was driving to church.

“Please pray for our brother James Fortune who on his way to church tonight was hit by a drunk driver in a four-car accident. God spared his life and he is responsive. Pray for a speedy recovery. God bless you and thanks for the prayers! #covered #Jesus #jamesfortune,” the post read.

Thousands hit the comment section with prayers and well wishes over the past 24 hours. Fortune responded to his followers on Instagram where he shared more information about his condition.

“Family, I’m sore but I’m alive! Jesus spared my life,” the post read. “Thank you so much for your prayers, love and support. I’m so grateful! I’ll be back soon. Let’s all love and forgive. Tomorrow is not promised! God bless you all!”

On Friday afternoon, Fortune told followers that he is back home and thankful to be alive.

