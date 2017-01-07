*Cultural icon Grace Jones influenced the cross-dressing movement of the 1980s and has been an inspiration for artists including Annie Lennox, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Róisín Murphy, Santigold and Basement Jaxx.

The fearless model, singer and actress defined what it means to live according to your own terms, and her eccentric life and career will be highlighted in a new “doc-biopic” entitled “The Musical of My Life.”

Commissioned by BBC Films, Sophie Fiennes will serves as director of the project, which will be distributed throughout the UK this year via Picturehouse Entertainment. Parts of the film will also premier at a large-scale concert at Dublin’s Olympia Theater in February, thefader.com reports.

“The Musical of My Life” is being described as “a multi-narrative journey through the private and public life” of the iconic artist and performer.

No news yet on whether it’ll hit the big screen in the U.S. this year too.

Mariah Carey has reportedly fired her longtime creative director and choreographer/dancer Anthony Burrell, Entertainment Tonight reports.

Burrell, who is currently featured on the docu-series “Mariah’s World,” was relieved of his duties “for a number of reasons,” including some issues that arose during Carey’s epic fail of a performance on Dick Clark’s New Years Rockin’ Eve.

According to an ET source, Burrell “moved Carey’s backup singers off the stage for the live performance in Times Square, putting them at the base of the risers in order to make more room for the dancers” without the consent of Mariah or her management team. Moving the dancers “left Mariah without any support.”

Following Mariah’s now infamous NYE appearance, Burrell posted on Twitter that the negative reaction to the performance “sucks” and that “Peep are so quick to judge, not knowing we were all in a state of panic.”