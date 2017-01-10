*Instead of just eating, paying and getting the phuck out, one 20-something white couple decided to write a despicable note on the receipt of the waitress they say had just provided “Great service” to them.

The note on the stained receipt read, “great service don’t tip black people.”

Now I know racism is still alive and well in these United States of America, but why do I feel like vomiting every time I see it in black and white?

Of course waitress Kelly Carter (pictured above) was stunned, and her boss at Anita’s New Mexico Style Cafe in Ashburn, Virginia, Tommy Tellez Sr., embarrassed.

He told WJLA: “I’m appalled. This is so disheartening.” He says Carter is such a loyal employee and beloved by the customers.

“She has a following,” Tellez said. “Her philosophy for customer service is way beyond the norm, and we’re really happy to have her.”

According to what Carter told WJLA, the couple acted like anyone else. They gave no indication whatsoever that they were racists. She said the woman even complimented the food.

