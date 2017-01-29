*We’ve got great news if you’re a fan of Oprah’s/OWN’s hit show “Greenleaf” and you have a Netflix account. We’ve just learned about the deal from Lionsgate, which produces the series and has streaming rights. They’re saying that season one of “Greenleaf” will premiere March 3 so you get your “Greenleaf” binge watching on.

Lionsgate & Netflix have closed a worldwide SVOD/Streaming Video On Demand deal for the OWN hit series “Greenleaf”

The deal will give Netflix the premiere in all territories ex-US & Canada day after broadcast and shortly after its linear run in US/CA

Season One will premiere globally on Netflix March 3

“Greenleaf’s” second season will debut on OWN on March 15th, 2017. Production is currently underway in Atlanta.

Produced for OWN by Lionsgate in association with Harpo Films and Pine City, “Greenleaf” premiered last June as the #1 series debut in OWN history and was 2016’s #1 new cable series for women, averaging over three million viewers in Live+3 in its first season. (Source: The Nielsen Company)

About “Greenleaf”

The OWN drama series “Greenleaf,” from award-winning writer/producer Craig Wright (“Lost,” “Six Feet Under,” “Brothers and Sisters”) and executive producers Oprah Winfrey and Clement Virgo (“The Book of Negroes”), takes viewers into the unscrupulous world of the Greenleaf family and their sprawling Memphis megachurch, where scandalous secrets and lies are as numerous as the faithful.

“Greenleaf” centers on the journey of estranged daughter and disillusioned preacher Grace “Gigi” Greenleaf (Merle Dandridge, “The Night Shift”) who has returned home after 20 years on the occasion of the mysterious death of her sister, Faith. As she reenters the world of Calvary Fellowship World Ministries, the Memphis megachurch run by her powerful parents Bishop James Greenleaf (Keith David, “Community”) and Lady Mae Greenleaf (Golden Globe nominee and Emmy award-winner Lynn Whitfield, “The Josephine Baker Story”), it becomes evident that things are not as virtuous as they seem and that the family’s outward display of faith hides sin and misdeeds. Oprah Winfrey guest stars in a recurring role as Mavis McCready, the sister of Lady Mae Greenleaf and a close confidante to Grace Greenleaf.

“Greenleaf” is produced for OWN by Lionsgate in association with Harpo Films and Pine City.

About OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is the first and only network named for, and inspired by, a single iconic leader. Oprah Winfrey’s heart and creative instincts inform the brand – and the magnetism of the channel. Winfrey provides leadership in programming and attracts superstar talent to join her in primetime, building a global community of like-minded viewers and leading that community to connect on social media and beyond. OWN is a singular destination on cable. Depth with edge. Heart. Star power. Connection. And endless possibilities. OWN is a joint venture between Harpo, Inc. and Discovery Communications. The network debuted on January 1, 2011 and is available in 85 million homes. The venture also includes the award-winning digital platform Oprah.com. For more information, please visit www.oprah.com/own and https://press.discovery.com/us/own/.

About Lionsgate

Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) is a vertically integrated next generation global content leader with a diversified presence in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, premium pay television networks, home entertainment, global distribution and sales, interactive ventures and games and location-based entertainment.

With the acquisition of Starz, Lionsgate adds to its portfolio of businesses the flagship STARZ premium pay network serving nearly 25 million subscribers and the STARZENCORE platform with over 31 million subscribers. The combined company will operate five over-the-top (OTT) streaming services and the Starz app delivering content directly to consumers.

The Company’s feature film business spans eight labels and includes the blockbuster Hunger Games franchise, the Now You See Me and John Wick series, the critically-acclaimed box office hit La La Land, which won a record-breaking seven Golden Globes and earned 11 BAFTA nominations, Hacksaw Ridge, Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween, CBS Films/Lionsgate’s Hell or High Water, Roadside Attractions’ Manchester by the Sea, Codeblack Films’ breakout concert film Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain and Pantelion Films’ Instructions Not Included, the highest-grossing Spanish-language film ever released in the U.S.

One of the largest independent television businesses in the world, Lionsgate’s slate of premium quality series encompasses nearly 90 shows on more than 40 different networks. These include the ground-breaking Orange is the New Black, the fan favorite Nashville, the syndication success The Wendy Williams Show, the acclaimed drama The Royals, the Golden Globe-nominated Casual, the breakout success Greenleaf and hit Starz series including Outlander, Black Sails, Survivor’s Remorse and Power, the second highest-rated premium pay television series of 2016.

Lionsgate’s home entertainment business is an industry leader in box office-to-DVD and box office-to-VOD revenue conversion rates. Lionsgate handles a prestigious and prolific library of more than 16,000 motion picture and television titles that is an important source of recurring revenue and serves as a foundation for the growth of the Company’s core businesses. The Lionsgate, Summit Entertainment and Starz brands are synonymous with original, daring, quality entertainment in markets around the world. www.lionsgate.com

source:

David Gardner

[email protected]