*Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas has released a compilation album full of songs that she uses to get herself pumped during training, hoping it will encourage others to get motivated, reports Billboard.

The 21-year-old gymnast is the first athlete to join Heard Well, a record label specializing in compilation albums.

“It was just really fun for me because the music in the album is something that I always listen to during training for competitions, and I really hope that people benefit off of this positive music,” Douglas tells Billboard.

“The main thing was the kind of music. This is stuff you can dance to, you can really get hype and feel the energy. And second: just positive lyrics.”

The first track, Blanca’s “Not Backing Down,” is Gabby’s personal favorite. View her entire track list below:

TRACK LIST

1. Blanca, “Not Backing Down”

2. Hollyn, “Love with Your Life,” Remix version (preferred)

3. Veridia, “Still Breathing”

4. Capital Kings, “Northern Sky”

5. V Rose, “Take a Broken Heart”

6. Trip Lee, “Rise”

7. Blanca, “Today”

8. Lauren Daigle, “First”

9. Hollyn, “All I Need Is You”

10. V Rose, “Emotionalful”

11. Veridia, “We Are The Brave”

12. David Dunn, “Today is Beautiful”

“Conqueror” is available on iTunes and via Heard Well.