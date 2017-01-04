*Halle Berry recently finalized her divorce from fresh actor Olivier Martinez, and according to TMZ she needed the divorce to go through before 2017 “due to pending contracts and deals.”

According to court docs, Berry rushed the divorce proceedings because she didn’t want Olivier to get a piece of future earnings for projects she says were negotiated long after she separated from her ex hubby. They split back in October of 2015, with both filing for divorce at nearly the same time because each wanted to be the petitioner.

However, court documents reportedly list Berry as the petitioner because Oliver agreed that she can say she left him.

The pair have also agreed to share joint physical and legal custody of their 3-year-old son Maceo.

READ RELATED NEWS: Rosie Perez, Jeffrey Wright in New PSA Urging Congress to Keep Donald Trump in Check (Watch)

Donald Trump’s close political friends Bill and Hillary Clinton plan to attend the presidential inauguration, according to reports.

Bill Clinton will be one of at least three ex-presidents in attendance; George W. Bush and Jimmy Carter have also announced plans to attend.

Bush and former first lady Laura Bush “are pleased to be able to witness the peaceful transfer of power — a hallmark of American democracy,” spokesman Freddy Ford said.

Former president George H.W. Bush is not expected to attend because of health reasons.

Current President Obama will also be at the inauguration of his successor, per tradition.