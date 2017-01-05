*Nashville, TN — Motown Gospel is set to release a timely digital-only compilation project, ‘Heal: Songs of Hope for Our Nation,’ on January 13, 2017.

In an unprecedented time of confusion, turmoil, and tension for our country, the 10-song collection will soothe our souls and reignite our trust in God through powerful songs of inspiration and encouragement.

Leading the project is “Heal (Find A Way),” an all-new song from GRAMMY®-nominated artist Brian Courtney Wilson. Written by Wilson and produced by Warryn Campbell, the passionate song of restoration showcases Wilson’s distinct vocals which resonate with emotion. “This song is for anyone who believes in God’s power to heal and refuses to give up hope,” Wilson says.

The album also features a bevy of Motown Gospel’s GRAMMY®-winning and chart-topping artists including Tasha Cobbs, Tye Tribbett, Smokie Norful, VaShawn Mitchell, Myron Butler and more.

From social justice and civil rights issues to the inauguration of a new President, ‘Heal: Songs of Hope for Our Nation’ will unify us through music, reminding us of God’s ability to heal and restore.

Track Listing:

1. Heal (Find A Way)—Brian Courtney Wilson

2. Make A Way—Janice Gaines

3. Put Your Armor On—Royce Lovett

4. Not Too Late To Dream—Sheri Jones-Moffet

5. Heaven’s Rain—Myron Butler & Levi

6. Confidence—Tasha Cobbs

7. Watching—VaShawn Mitchell

8. Greater Than—Tye Tribbett

9. Don’t Quit—Smokie Norful

10. Worth Fighting For—Brian Courtney Wilson