

*As we predicted in an earlier story, “Hidden Figures” didn’t knock Disney’s “Rogue One” out of the number one box office position, but boy oh boy did it come close.

In fact, in some corners of the industry, the 20th Century Fox film is being seen as the winner in a dead heat. The Ted Melfi-directed movie bringing in $21.82M to $21.76M for “Rogue One.” Now that’s close.

Here’s what Deadline is reporting :

On Friday night, there were whispers that Rogue One would buckle to Sing this weekend, a surprise as many analysts weren’t expecting the Star Wars prequel to fall from its No. 1 perch until next weekend or the weekend after. What’s happened is that Hidden Figures has overindexed greatly in 17 of the top 20 markets. The movie received an A+ CinemaScore, a grade which only two studio titles earned last year: Disney’s Queen of Katwe and Sony’s Miracles From Heaven, and before that 2015’s Selma and American Sniper. Even more impressive was that Hidden Figures earned an A+ in every single demo category.

“This is an all-audience movie for every single generation of people regardless of race, creed, religion, or gender. It’s an uplifting human interest story and the fact that it’s based on true events makes it even better. In regards to the to 17 of the top 20 over-indexing, said Fox domestic distribution chief Chris Aronson. “It’s rare and it shows how balanced and broadly this film is playing.”

76% of the audience came out for the subject matter while 30% bought tickets for Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae. Overall draw was 70% women, 30% men, with 77% over 25.

READ RELATED STORY: THAT TIME JANELLE MONAE GOT FIRED FROM OFFICE DEPOT (WATCH)

The report goes on to say that working in favor of “Hidden Figures” is the fact that it could draw flocks following church services. The film is on track to increase 40% today, while “Rogue One” is looking at -35%. That’s significant

Of course the big story that affects all films is the massive winter storm Helena which dumped on the eastern seaboard. Overall, sources say its negative impact was minimal, slowing ticket sales by -2% than they normally would be. But it appears that most theaters are open today and most markets that were down yesterday will rebound. Theaters were closed in Georgia, Tennessee, the Carolinas and Alabama on Friday night while business was slowed in the Northeast . Boston was down 19% for “Hidden Figures,” Hartford/New Haven too, with Norfolk, VA — one of the original launches for the movie — dropped 94% on Friday.

On Saturday “Hidden Figures” spiked 18% over Friday with $8.96M, while “Rogue One” saw a 55% gain over the same period with $9.3M and “Sing” surged 73% with $9M. “Hidden Figures’” top screenings were in San Francisco, Washington D.C., New York, Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, Bethesda, MD, Dallas, and Atlanta.

Get MORE of this story at Deadline.