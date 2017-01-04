*The History Channel will bid farewell to President Barack Obama with “The 44th President: In His Own Words,” a two-hour special to discuss the successes and failures of the past eight years, and his thoughts on what a Trump presidency will mean for America.

Premiering Jan. 15, the program is crafted from nearly two hours of interview footage and is being billed as Obama’s “final and most comprehensive one-on-one television interview in office.”

Prominent members of Obama’s staff and congress, including Vice President Joe Biden, Secretary of State John Kerry, and White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough, will add their views on the 44th president’s legacy.

The special will also feature the thoughts of Secretary of Treasury Tim Geithner, Attorney General Eric Holder, National Security Advisor Ambassador Susan Rice, Senior Advisor Valerie Jarrett, Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes, former Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel, former Education Secretary Arne Duncan, Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and former House Majority Leader Eric Cantor.

In addition, an eight-part oral history of Obama’s presidency will premiere on History.com Jan. 12, complete with commentary from Obama himself and 23 members of his administration. The oral history will cover topics such as Obamacare, the capture and killing of Osama Bin Laden, foreign policy, climate change, race and Obama’s first 100 days in office.