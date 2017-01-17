*La see dah. Imagine you’re just walking along, looking up and all around you, being thankful.

And then you stop in your tracks just as a massive-sized alligator crosses your path, “Oh excuse me, I’m just going over here” he seems to say as he strolls on by.

This was a moment in the life of a woman visiting Circle B Bar Reserve near Lakeland, Florida. She described the video she took of a 12-foot, possibly 800 pound alligator who strolled across the path she was walking on “very exciting.”

Yes she was is the answer to the question I know crossed your mind just now.

The woman, who took the video over the weekend appears to be standing too close for comfort, but she said she was “close enough” but at a safe distance.

