*I was just telling my brother how fortunate some people are to find their purpose in life. Even rarer is if they find it at the ripe young age of eight.

Inspiration is a tricky thing. You never know where its going to come from, or how its going to play out.

You probably wouldn’t expect a child to be moved so deeply by a group of homeless people, that he takes it upon himself to do something about it. I mean really, adults pass by these unfortunate souls daily and many times offer nothing more than a “Tsk. Tsk. Tsk.

Enter Jahkil Naeem Jackson, no ordinary young man.

After an aunt took him with her to feed the homeless one day, his life changed. “I was sad because they didn’t have the items that other people have to just start the day or end the day,” Jackson says in a video on his website.

In a perfect world I would buy every homeless person houses. But since I can’t do that, I’ll try to help them as much as I can.” –Jahkil Naeem Jackson

