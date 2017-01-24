*Ice Cube is broadening the reach of his Cube Vision production company by forging a strategic partnership with Kelvin Wu’s AID Partners, a Hong Kong media investment company.

The deal calls for AID Partners to become a significant shareholder, strategic adviser, and an investor who fully funds targeted Cube Vision development projects, reports Variety. The joint announcement was made Monday by Ice Cube, Cube vision CEO Jeff Kwatinetz and Wu.

“My singular goal with Cube Vision is to continue to build a creative company that puts content quality and talent at the heart of every decision,” Ice Cube said. “Kelvin’s partnership and new friendship with me and Jeff allow us to do just that. We have a meaningful global financing partner who understands and appreciates how the right funding and creative autonomy will empower us to build a platform to grow together. What is especially exciting to me are the business opportunities in Asia to expand as we realize more success.”

Ice Cube and Kwatinetz remain Cube Vision’s majority shareholders with creative control of material and projects.

Ice Cube will next be seen in the comedy “Fist Fight.”