Woo Weeee! Have we got some hot stuff for you. If you’re a fan of Idris Elba and you’ve been feenin’ for some nekkid booty shots of the actor, well then we got just what you’ve been looking for.

We, actually, WE can’t show you the steamy snaps ’cause that’s not how we roll. BUT, if you’re thirstin’ for some of that Elba sexual chocolate, so to speak, all you gotta do is click here for the pics at Naughty Gossip.

The 44-year-old British actor is putting his well-toned bod on display in his latest film “100 Streets.” And if you’re wondering, it’s a drama that intertwines three separate storylines that take place within a square mile of each other in London.

Elba, who’s also a producer on the film, plays Max, a dashing ex-rugby superstar-turned-celebrity party boy whose indiscretions have fractured his marriage to Emily (Gemma Arterton), a onetime actress and the mother of their two young children. Perhaps to compete with the unfaithful Max, Emily is sleeping with earnest photographer Jake (Tom Cullen).

“100 Streets” also tells the story of a cab driver whose marriage is on the rocks due to a tragic car accident and a drug dealer looking to clean up his act.

“100 Streets” is in theaters now.

*Meanwhile, in other dris Elba news, the actor is selling a Valentine’s date for charity!

Elba has put himself up for auction to raise money for WE (Women Everywhere) Can Lead, a charity organization “working to empower and educate girls throughout Africa.”

In an online video, he offers bidders a “romantic evening” involving cocktails, food and “whatever your heart desires.”

“I’ll let you pound my yams,” the 44-year-old star continues before downing a glass of champagne.

Fans can enter a lottery for the date by going to the Omaze website and making a donation—$10 gets you 100 entries in the lottery, $25 for 250 entries and so on.

“That’s right, love, just you and me. No one else around. Just us,” the actor promises in the video. “For dessert, you can have whatever you want, and I mean whatever you want. Candy hearts is just the beginning.”

The winner will join Elba for “a candlelit meal at one of his favourite restaurants”.

Flights and accommodation at a four-star hotel are included, according to the Omaze website.

You have until February 14 to make a bid.

Check out his video below: