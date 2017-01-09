*Damn David, you’re my favorites, but WTF? If you’re a magic buff like I am, you no doubt know who David Blaine is. Blaine is the amazing illusionist and endurance artist who never wasted time on stupid card tricks.

No, he started off blowing folks’ minds levitating; doing crazy things like walking on water (no offense, Jesus), being buried alive and even hanging upside down for 40 hours. He definitely thinks out of the box, But this time he went too far and almost killed himself. He shot himself in the mouth.

I’ll give you a minute to absorb that.

You a’iight? Due to extreme luck, or whatever you may choose to call it…so is he.

Blaine’s stunt actually went wrong during his Beyond Magic show last November. But it was only broadcast on E4 on Saturday night during a clip showing him spitting frogs out of his mouth into the audience.

Yeah, he can be pretty gross too.

David Beckham was in the audience on that night. I wonder if one of the amphibians landed in his lap? But I digress.

Blaine had actually started attempting this dangerous stunt sometime in 2010. And after several revisions it morphed into him pulling the trigger on himself, during his residency in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

In front of 20,000 people!

Did NOBODY put this on Instagram, Twitter or TMZ the next day!!!?

Well, we’re not sure, but video of the trick – or stunt – surfaced on YouTube and it’s a trip!!

