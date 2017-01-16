*I’m just going to come right out and say it: This video of Jaden Smith troubles me.

It’s hard to see any child depressed, and when a child puts it on something like Youtube, he may clearly be asking for help.

Even if he is the son of famous people like Will and Jada Smith, Jaden is obviously depressed as he talks about living in a world where there is no support for young people to be themselves. So often people throw such things aside saying things like, “Oh he’s just being a teen. He’ll get over it?”

Didn’t we just see a 12-year-old on Facebook live…venting in a depressed state? You do remember how that played out, right?

At what point do we become concerned? It’s not like I can just pick up the phone and call the Smiths.

This is the only platform I have right now, dammit!

Read more and watch the video and tell me what YOU think at EURThisNthat.