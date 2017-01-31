*An impostor who pretended to be Drake’s manager put the word out the rapper was putting his lavish estate on the market … and the move punk’d the media, TMZ reports.

The LA Times reported Monday that Drake had listed his incredible Hidden Hills property for close to $20m…. $19,999,900 to be exact. The property boasts a grotto which matches the Playboy Mansion, a theater, game room and a spa/massage room.

As it turns out, a loser who has no association with Drake posted the house as “For sale by owner” on Zillow. Real estate agent Alexei Pavlov noticed the posting and reached out to the “manager” to see if he could rep the property.

The impostor told Pavlov he could rep Drake in the sale, and that’s when the agent posted the listing on the Multiple Listing Service as an active listing. However, Pavlov tells TMZ that he never intended to list the property on the MLS as active. It was supposed to be in draft mode while he worked out details with the “manager.” But Pavlov says as he tried to negotiate and finalize terms, the impostor got aggressive and confessed it was a scam.

In other words, Drake’s house isn’t for sale.

In related news, Drake, Kanye West and Justin Bieber will not attend the 2017 Grammy Awards, according to TMZ. Although each artist received multiple nominations, they all reportedly agree that the Grammys do not represent young artists or black artists.

West will reportedly sit out because “he’s received 21 Grammys, but when he was head-to-head against a white singer, he never won,” a source tells TMZ.

The 59th Annual Grammy Awards will broadcast on Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.