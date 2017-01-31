*The acclaimed and award-winning Complexions Contemporary Ballet is celebrating its 23rd season at New York City’s Joyce Theater.

During its two week engagement, co-founders and co-artistic directors, Desmond Richardson and Dwight Rhoden present the world-renowned dance company’s new season of “The Collage Series,” which features the world premiere of “Gutter Glitter,” co-created by Richardson and master choreographer Rhoden.

“We’re pulling from common events of the day, and interactions with friends, and loved ones,” says Richardson. “We’re trying to create a dialog for the audience to provoke thoughtful conversation. What the audience will see each night is some amazing dancing, but they’ll also see a context of humanity and where we are today, and it’s not always negative. We can be in the positive lane too, but surely we’ll need to touch upon what is current today. I feel that with all the music that we have invested in from new age to Handel to all these different pieces of music combined we’ll take the audience on a beautiful journey. I think they’ll have an amazing time.”

