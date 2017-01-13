*Golden Globe nominee Issa Rae was recently asked how she feels about an impending Trump Administration and the “Insecure” star admitted that Donald Trump’s America has her extremely nervous about the future of this country.

“Every single time I see a tweet from that man, every single time I see some of the staff and administration he’s bringing in, it gets worse and worse,” Rae told Variety. “The scariest part to me is how normal it’s becoming to some people.”

While Trump supporters will normalize his narcissism and tantrums, and dismiss any controversy surrounding his cabinet picks — like Steve Bannon who is known for peddling white supremacist propaganda —Rae said it’s up to the media to continue to point out and call out Trump for his foolishness.

“I think we just have to keep calling things out like, ‘Nope, you’re lying. Nope, that’s not true! Nope, that doesn’t work that way,” she said. “As long as we don’t continue to let him slide, then there might be some hope, but it’s scary.”

In related news, the creator and star of the hit HBO series “Insecure” says she still feels like the title of her show applies to her.

“This is where I feel most insecure,” she admitted to ELLE.com on the Golden Globes red carpet. “I’m mad nervous, I’m just now getting comfortable. You just feel out of place. So I will always be that. I’m confident in my insecurities, but I will always be awkward and uncomfortable.”

She described her discomfort as “just being in a place of constantly wondering what people think and how they think. I’ve gotten better about that. It’s just rooted in feeling out of place. I feel like, ‘Oh wow, I made something from scratch and it’s out there.’ So when it comes to work, I can feel confident. But my social life–it is what it is at this point.”