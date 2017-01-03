*I am still laughing at some of the “2017 Resolutions” I see people making online. Most notably this one on Facebook, from EURweb contributor, Darlene Donloe, that reads:

My goal for 2017 is to accomplish the goals of 2016 which I should have done in 2015 because I made a promise in 2014 and planned in 2013. **sigh**

That’s about as honest as one can get, yes? Many of us vow to become a better self whenever a new year rolls around. And bless our heart I know we mean well, but how many of us who set these hefty goals can really say that we’ve accomplished them at the end of the year?

I don’t know about you, but I seem to come up short each year. No matter how I look at it: positive, grateful, the acknowledgement that “there are those worse off than I,” blah, blah, blah… it generally always comes back to: Are you satisfied with what you accomplished?

And the answer is always “No.”

Face it, some of us may be just too darn hard on ourselves, and other maybe not hard enough! I decided to dig deeper and see how we add up collectively in the whole scheme of things. And with the help of a site called Chron.com, I learned about Statistic Brain, another site which compiles data from academic sources.

This site states, “people who explicitly make resolutions are 10 times more likely to attain their goals than people who don’t explicitly make resolutions.”

But how many of us actually take the time to reflect; learn from our past and write down what we’d like our future to look like, year by year?

Statistic Brain says only 45 percent of Americans actually make New Years resolutions; 17 percent make these resolutions infrequently, and a hefty 38 percent NEVER even bother.

Now let’s check out the types of resolutions we make. This could be really revealing when it comes to the end-game.

Uh-oh. Not to be a Debbie-downer, but the site says only 8 percent of us actually achieve our goals (Didn’t I allude to this earlier?). However, the breakdown is that 47 percent of us make education or self-improvement related resolutions; 34 percent of us make money-related resolutions; 38 percent of us make weight-related resolutions; and 31 percent of us make relationship-related resolutions.

So now at least we know that half the population is NOT looking for a significant other! That was just a sidebar comment.

And here’s the breakdown on who actually achieves these resolutions…based on age.

Read more (and check out my resolutions for some of our favorite celebs) at EURThisNthat.