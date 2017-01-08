Wow. We’re sure it took a lot for Cleveland Cavaliers star J.R. Smith and his wife, Jewel Harris, to share their struggle of giving birth to their daughter five months prematurely, earlier this week.

The couple revealed that their newborn Dakota weighed one pound in a video posted (above) on Uninterrupted, the online platform created by teammate LeBron James. In comparison, the average newborn weighs about 7.5 pounds.

“We know we’re not the only family going through this, who has been through this or who will ever go through it,” Jewel Harris, said in the video, standing behind her husband. “That’s why we decided to share what we’ve been going through with you guys. Please keep us in your prayers, and we’ll do the same for everybody else.”

The Cavaliers guard had announced Jewel’s pregnancy in October. At the time of the video, Harris shared that Dakota was only five days old.

Harris asked everyone to keep the family in their prayers.

Smith, meanwhile, is currently out of commission for the Cavs after needing thumb surgery.