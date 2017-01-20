*As Donald Trump was being sworn into office on Friday (Jan. 20), Jaden Smith was with actor Shia LaBeouf in New York City for the launch of LaBeouf’s four-year, interactive protest against the new president.

LaBeouf, Smith, Nastja Säde Rönkkö and Luke Turner are collaborators in the movement, titled “He Will Not Divide Us.” Staged outside New York’s Museum of the Moving Image and open 24/7, the public art project invites passersby “to deliver the words ‘He will not divide us’ into a camera… repeating the phrase as many times, and for as long as they wish.”

“In this way,” the site explained during a livestream of the launch, “the mantra ‘He will not divide us’ acts as a show of resistance or insistence, opposition or optimism, guided by the spirit of each individual participant and the community.”

The project began at 9:00 a.m. ET, with Jaden Smith the first to participate by repeating the phrase for more than three hours straight in front of a growing crowd.

Jaden Smith and Shia LaBeouf outside Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria right now #hewillnotdivideus

According to the website, the live stream will be “open to all” 24 hours a day, seven days a week and live streamed continuously for the next four years — the duration of Trump’s presidency – at hewillnotdivideus.us.