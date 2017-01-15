*Jamie Foxx is set to host a new interactive game show on Fox called “Beat Shazam,” the network announced Wednesday at the Television Critics Association press tour.

Mark Burnett will produce the new series which is built around the popular song identifying app, Shazam. The show will consist of teams of two that will race against the clock and compete against each other as they attempt to identify the biggest hit songs of all time. In the end, the team with the highest score will go against Shazam for the chance to win a cash prize.

TheWrap reports that in each round, Foxx will present a choice of two music categories, ranging from “’80s Favorites” to “Beyoncé Hits.” Teams will hear a song and try to identify its correct title before all the other teams.

“Jamie is a quadruple-threat and creative genius,” executive producer Mark Burnett said. “He is an incredible actor, comedian, singer and dancer. Also, his musical knowledge is so great that he could probably… BEAT SHAZAM.”

The network has given the show a straight-to-series order and has scheduled it to premiere in this summer.

READ RELATED STORY: The Pettiness is Real: Falcons Fans Start Petition for Future to Perform Anthem at Seahawks Game

In related news, Foxx is clearing up rumors about a physical altercation he was allegedly involved in on Saturday night after the Golden Globes.

According to a TMZ report, Foxx was dining at Hollywood hotspot Catch LA with friends when a physical altercation involving several people erupted after he and his crew were asked to quiet down. Video of the incident was published online — but it was unclear from the clip if Foxx was involved.

The actor spoke out about the incident in a video posted to his Instagram account on Monday, as he held a white towel to his eye.

“F—. The word is out, man. I know y’all heard about this s— and saw some videos,” he says in the clip in a very serious tone. “I just want to address what happened on Saturday from my perspective.”

The moment quickly turned to laughs as Foxx removes his towel to show a crossed eye — and jokes that he was trying to keep his eye on things. “I’m just f—— with y’all, man,” he cracked. “Everybody’s good!”

Peep the clip below:

