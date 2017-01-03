*It’s a boy for Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana!

The couple welcomed their first child on Tuesday, Jan. 3, her rep confirmed to People.com exclusively.

“Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world,” her rep says in a statement. “Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.”

Jackson married the Qatari businessman in 2012. Pregnancy rumors first began surfacing last April, when Janet suddenly postponed her Unbreakable World Tour. In a video posted to Twitter at the time, she said her decision to pause the tour was so that she and Al Mana could focus on their family.

“We’re in the second leg of the tour, and there actually has been a sudden change,” she said in the clip. “I thought it was important that you be the first to know.

“My husband and I are planning our family,” she continued. “So I’m going to have to delay the tour.”

In October, the singer confirmed her pregnancy with a baby bump photo via People, saying, “We thank God for our blessing.”