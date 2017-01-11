*Jenifer Lewis took to her social media accounts on Tuesday to put her ex-boyfriend on full blast, calling him a career criminal and con artist who swindled her out of $50,000 and duped other investors out of $4 million.

“On September 11, 2015, only hours before my mother passed away, I learned that the man I planned to build a life with was a convicted felon and con artist whose criminal career spans more than 25 years, with a special skill in swindling women,” she wrote on Instagram.

“This man, whose name is Tony Wilson, had been sentenced in 2010 to four years in federal prison for conning investors out of $4 million and was currently out on parole. I learned also that his name wasn’t Tony Wilson — it was Brice Carrington,” she explained.

Lewis said that upon further Internet sleuthing, she discovered more about his alleged criminal enterprise.

“By searching online, I learned that Tony Wilson is a convicted felon and con artist. By searching online, I learned that Wilson, as Brice Carrington, had falsely claimed to be a three-time ‘Oscar winner’ in sound design and had paid a jeweler to create fake Academy Award Oscar statues to lure unsuspecting investors for his sound effects business,” she added.

She continued, “Unfortunately, I learned the truth about Tony Wilson only after he conned me into investing more than $50,000 into the exact same sound effects business for which he had plead guilty, for which he had served time, and for which he was currently on parole.”

The actress says she has filed a lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend, as well as his employer, LA Fitness, where she says Wilson still works despite the fact that she made LA Fitness aware of the situation.

“I have worked hard and now feel emotionally capable to take the final step in my healing, which is to protect others,” she wrote.

