*It looks like “Black-ish” star Jenifer Lewis is in a situation she’d rather not be in. That is she’s been ripped off to the tune of $50,000 by a guy who trained her, flirted with her and started dating her. Now, she’s blaming LA Fitness.

Jenifer and the trainer hooked up at the well-known, celebrity-driven fitness center in West LA, where he was a manager who worked the front desk. Lewis says she and dude got friendly and started dating.

She says 3 months into the relationship he convinced her to loan him the money for a film he was producing, saying he was Oscar-worthy, having won 3 awards for sound design.

But then reality set in ’cause Jenifer found out that he was a con man who served time and LA Fitness should have known and not hired him.

TMZ is reporting that according to her lawsuit against the club, she says when she confronted managers at the gym they actually sided with the con man, saying, “Stop making accusations.”

She adds in the suit they actually blocked her from returning to the gym.