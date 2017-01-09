#HiddenFences became a hilarious hashtag during the Golden Globes red carpet last night and continued well into the show and beyond after NBC’s red carpet correspondent Jenna Bush Hager mistakenly mixed up the titles of two current African American films.

Bush Hager was covering her first red carpet for the network Sunday when she said to “Hidden Figures” nominee Pharrell Williams, “So you’re nominated for Hidden Fences,” mistakenly combining the title of his film, “Hidden Figures,” with the also nominated “Fences,” starring Viola Davis and Denzel Washington.

New York Times writer Dave Itzkoff jumped on the moment immediately, tweeting the above video of the flub and lighting a fire under social media – which of course started cleverly combining all sorts of black films under the hashtag #HiddenFences.

Later in the night, Michael Keaton made the same error when presenting the best supporting actress award, further fueling #HiddenFences on Twitter.

#HiddenFences quickly became a thing, with all kinds of jokes and memes combining black films into one title filling social media. This morning, Bush Hager broke her silence about the mixup.

“I had an error in the night, which I have to apologize for,” said George W. Bush’s daughter, who was joined by her fellow red carpet correspondents Al Roker and Natalie Morales on “Today” Monday. “When I was interviewing the incomparable Pharrell, who I adore, I accidentally — in the electricity of the red carpet, which I’ve never done one before — called ‘Hidden Figures’ ‘Hidden Fences.’ I have seen both movies, thought they were both brilliant. I’ve interviewed casts for both of the movies and if I offended people I am deeply sorry.”

Roker tried to make her feel better by criticizing the “culture of Twitter and waiting to pounce” on people over mistakes and called out the New York Times for its participation. “It’s a cheap shot.”

“It was a mistake, because ya’ll know I’m not perfect,” continued Bush Hager Monday morning, who at this point began to choke up and get teary-eyed. “I am authentic, but a human. And what I didn’t want to do is make anyone lesser than who they are. I apologize to both the cast, to Pharrell but it was a mistake and I hope we can move on.”

“We’ve all been in live situations and you make a mistake,” said Roker, adding how he forgot “Braveheart” when he was interviewing Mel Gibson and called Jessica Biel Jessica Alba during his Sunday interviews. “Honest mistakes happen in live television and this culture of Twitter and waiting to pounce and get on people, it’s got to stop. It’s got to stop somewhere because it’s pretty ridiculous.”

“I know how brilliant those films are and I did not want to make anyone feel lesser,” Bush Hager said.

