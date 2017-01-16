*Now we have more information as to why Jennifer Holliday reversed her plans to perform for the Trump Inauguration festivities. She’s now saying it’s because someone threatened to kill her and her family

Earlier we reported that Holliday had agreed to sing at one of the inaugural events, but changed her mind Saturday, saying she dropped out because she was taking heat from the LGBT community.

But now we’re learning that when the original “Dreamgirls” star’s agent contacted the Inauguration Committee, he said the reason was death threats. Supposedly the LGBT concerns were not even mentioned.

A rep for Holliday told TMZ Monday … both the death threats and the LGBT reaction were factors in her decision. You may recall … Trump’s people said she was a lock late last week, but then her management team came out and said Trump’s people jumped the gun … that she was merely considering the offer. That doesn’t square with the fact that Holliday herself said Friday she was fully on board. We don’t know if the people who made the threats identified themselves or any group with which they were affiliated.

The bottom line is that Jennifer Holliday’s chief concern in her decision was the safety of her family, according to her rep.