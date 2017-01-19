*Jennifer Lopez wouldn’t say a word about her rumored romance with Drake, but she did confirm the existence of their musical collaboration in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“He just asked me to do a song with him and that’s what we’ve been doing,” she told the outlet following Wednesday’s TCA panel of her NBC series, “Shades of Blue.”

J.Lo added, “We’ll see if it’s on his next album.”

Watch below:

During an October episode of OVO Sound Radio, Drake revealed that he would be releasing a playlist project titled “More Life.” His close collaborator and OVO signee, producer Nineteen85, also teased that it would be a compilation.

“More Life is interesting because this is [Drake] right on the peak of his biggest project yet [with Views], doing his biggest tour and still having so many good ideas that he just wants to put out without making it a big ordeal,” he told Billboard. “That’s why he’s trying to call it a playlist because he has a bunch of people in a space, hanging out…. He’s so aware of what everybody else is doing musically that he likes to introduce new music and new artists to the rest of the world.”