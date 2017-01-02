*If you’ve been wondering what’s up with ex-felon Jeremy “McDreamy” Meeks since his release from lockdown, we’ve got an update for ya.

It was just two years ago that Meeks was dubbed the “hottest felon” in the world after his police mugshot went viral.

Meeks, who became an Instagram sensation, has been posting pictures of a luxury lifestyle that strongly suggest life after crime does pay.

In one of the snaps, the 32-year-old poses with a $150,000 Maserati in front of what he claims is his huge mansion after turning his life around and becoming a full-time model.

As we reported, Meeks, a former gang member from California was jailed in 2014 on weapons charges, but his sexy mugshot, posted on the Stockton police Facebook page, had women begging to be “locked up with him” and had modeling agencies lining up at his cell door.

After being released in March last year, the ex-con has been keeping his 612,000 followers up to date on his new career — and it’s clearly going well.

Check out the pics he recently posted to his Instagram account:

Even Meeks’ fans were happy to see that his life of crime was behind him.

On the Maserati picture, one posted: “Moving on up!”

Another added: “Very nice, proud you are doing well. Your Boys and Wife need you.”

One admirer commented: “No matter what you did always remember, ‘every saint has a past, and every sinner has a future.’”

We also wish Jeremy Meeks and his family all the best in 2017 and going forward.