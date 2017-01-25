*The Reverend Jesse Jackson has been at the forefront of the civil rights movement for over 50 years.

Well, kinda. He stood next to MLK as he was gunned down in 1968, having been one of his closest advisers and mentees. Twenty years later, Jackson vied for the Democratic presidential nomination, helping to lay the groundwork for President Obama’s successful bid twenty years after THAT.

But sometimes, Jackson seems to kinda hang out at high profile events, raising the ire of black and white folks alike. He has been openly critical of President Obama, and was once caught on a live mic making crude comments about him.

And now, folks on people.com say he’s just not “relevant.”

We want to know what YOU think of the Reverend Jesse Jackson. Don’t let people.com’s readers speak for you! Here’s the background.

Jackson, 75, attended the Women’s March on Washington last weekend. He says he did so because he’s concerned that hard-fought civil rights gains are being threatened by President Trump.

“50 years of civil rights have been threatened,” Jackson said. The right to vote is threatened. Trump’s first act is to attempt to stop healthcare for 30 million poor people and the thousands of workers who service them.”

Overall, Jackson says he thinks that the thousands who participated in the Women’s March did so out of hope.

“My sense is that people here are not so much anti-Trump — they’re pro-American,” he said. “We’re not going back. Women aren’t going back to the back alley to make their health choices. We’re not going back to having our right to vote denied.”

Readers on people.com immediately jumped on the story and attacked the civil rights legend.

Tracy Thomas Rylee, who says she’s 45 and appears as white as the driven snow, says that “Jesse Jackson is always looking for a way to make himself relevant. He jumps in the spotlight whenever he gets a chance, that’s all he’s good for these days.”

Karen Carnes Booth says “…back in 1999 [Jackson] praised Trump for his dealings with minorities. Just another liberal hypocrite…”

Susie Smith adds that “Jesse [has] worked for 5 DECADES to keep blacks down, always stirring the racism pot because THAT is what makes [him] a fortune.” She goes on to say that Jackson is a “maggot” and “…a national disgrace.”

Read more at EURThisNthat.