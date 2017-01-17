*Leslie Jones, Al Roker, Simone Biles, Jesse Williams, Beyonce and Barack Obama are among the nominees for the 9th annual Shorty Awards — highlighting the best content across social media, including Twitter, Facebook, Tumblr, YouTube, Instagram, Vine and Periscope.

Ryan Reynolds, Kristen Bell, Ariana Grande, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ashley Graham, Shailene Woodley, Kate McKinnon and Aziz Ansari are also among this year’s nominees.

Additionally, the TV shows with noteworthy social content for the year include Broad City, Gilmore Girls, Narcos, Orange is the New Black, Stranger Things, Westworld and Mr. Robot, among others.

DiCaprio, Graham, Williams and Woodley are included in the activism category, and Beyonce, McKinnon and President Obama are the subjects of some of the GIF of the Year nominees.

This year’s awards also includes new categories like Muser of the Year (refers to Musical.ly influencers), Breakout YouTuber, Vlogger of the Year, House & Home and Twitch Streamer of the Year.

Founded and produced by Sawhorse Media, the Shorty Awards will be held in April in New York City and will be available via live stream at ShortyAwards.com.

Finalists in each category — recognizing content for sports, journalism, fashion, humor and more — are determined by rankings from The Real Time Academy (rtacademy.org), as well as votes from fans via social media.

Users can vote once per day per influencer on the Shorty Awards website and share their vote on Twitter and Facebook through the site for an additional vote per social network, per day, per influencer, until voting closes on Feb. 16.