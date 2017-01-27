*“The Voice” has tapped John Legend to serve as an adviser during it’s upcoming 12th season.

The crooner will lend his talents to Adam Levine’s team, according to E! News.

Earlier today, Levine’s fellow coach Gwen Stefani announced that she has recruited Celine Dion as her team’s adviser. Both will help steer the singers through important Battle rounds.

Dion and Legend are the first of season 12’s all-star advisers to be announced. They join the previously-announced coaching line-up of Stefani, her man Blake Shelton, Levine, and Alicia Keys, returning for her second consecutive season.

Stefani replaces Miley Cyrus, who will resume coaching duties in the fall for the already announced season 13.

“The Voice” returns for season 12 on Monday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. on NBC.