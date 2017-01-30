*Unlike practically everybody else who experienced the New Edition biopic on BET, we hear somebody in the Stacy Lattisaw family is not pleased with what they saw.

Supposedly the members of Lattisaw’s family who were peeved at how the film portrayed Johnny Gill. So why would the Lattisaw family give a rat’s arse about how JG is made to appear. Why should they care, you might be asking?

Well, you might recall when they were teens and young adults, Stacy and Johnny were an item. Of course Stacy was an R&B singer who had a string of hits in the 80’s. And of course she and Johnny had a number #1 R&B hit (her only) titled “Where Do We Go from Here” in 1989.

Here’s the rub as exclusively reported by theJasmineBrand: In the made-for-TV-movie, Johnny mentions that he and Stacy broke-up. In fact, he suggests that his dark complexion may have caused their split.

Stacy’s brother, Jerry Lattisaw, apparently is the one in the family that feels offended ’cause he’s the one speaking out. He said:

“My mom don’t care about what color Johnny Gill is!!! If it wasn’t for her, he wouldn’t be in New Edition period!!! She basically got him his first record deal …. by the way, Stacy husband is brownskin too!!! How they gon’ put my motha out there like that! JG u still my brother tho!”