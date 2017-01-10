People tend to attack the messenger when they don’t like the message. Gospel singer Kim Burrell knows that all too well after somebody posted a video of her condemning homosexuality as “perverted” during a recent sermon at her Houston church. Burrell has lost endorsements, speaking engagements and most likely a few business relationships.

After Burrell’s video went viral, she tried to clarify her position in a second video saying it’s her duty as a pastor to speak out against any sinful behavior the Bible says is wrong! Burrell contends that if her entire sermon had been posted on social media – instead of that one ‘fire and brimstone’ segment that has gotten all the attention – it would be obvious to anyone her intentions were not to single out gay and lesbian people as sinners.

Most people consider homosexuality to be worse than other sins because of the behavior that goes along with it. Burrell’s graphic comments and her apparent disdain for gay and lesbian behavior are what some people refuse to accept.

Although Burrell is not the only pastor who has condemned homosexuality from the pulpit, as with most things it’s not what you say, but how you say it! Anybody with a Bible can read what it says about homosexuality: GOD is against it. The Bible says GOD also is against cheating, lying, murder, fornication, lust, stealing, adultery, greed, gluttony and blasphemy. I can go on, but since the Bible is the top-selling book in the world, I’m sure you have a copy. Read it long enough and everybody could conclude they too, are imperfect and have sinned. Still, we all are important. We all matter despite of our shortcomings.

Regardless of the subject, if we want our message to be received with open hearts and minds we should be careful to not condemn those we seek to help. What’s the point of sharing a message if it’s rejected because it’s delivery creates so much animosity that it falls on deaf ears and is met with closed minds? You might as well be talking to a brick wall.

Steffanie is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas, Texas metroplex. To send comments, questions and speaking inquiries email her at [email protected]