*A TV commentator has apologized for the word he used to describe Venus Williams’ style of play at the Australian Open, saying he was describing her aggressive style as “guerrilla” and not comparing her to a “gorilla.”

Ex tennis pro Doug Adler was doing play-by-play on ESPN for Williams’ second-round match against Stefanie Voegele, saying Williams was playing more aggressively after Voegele missed serves. After Voegele faulted on a serve, Adler described Venus as moving in and charging with a “gorilla effect”…or “guerrilla effect,” as he claims.

“She misses a first serve and Venus is all over her,”Adler told viewers. “You see Venus move in and put the gorilla effect on. Charging.”

Adler said Thursday that he was speaking about Williams’ tactics and strategy and “simply and inadvertently chose the wrong word to describe her play.”

The remark sparked quick reaction on Twitter, with many believing his words were rooted in racism, not war tactics.

Watch the moment below:

Adler, 59, said sorry during coverage of a men’s match, but scores of folks on social media are calling on this man to be fired.

By the way, Venus beat Voegele in straight sets to advance to the third round.