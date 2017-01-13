*The U.S. Justice Department has spoken. Wrapping its 13-month federal probe of the Chicago Police Department, US Attorney General Loretta Lynch said Friday that its offers have unconstitutionally engaged in a pattern of excessive force.

As a result, the city and the Justice Department, which began investigating the CPD in December 2015, have agreed to begin negotiations on a reform plan that would be overseen by a federal judge, Lynch said.

Chicago police officers’ use of excessive force, she said, is mostly rooted in what the Justice Department found was severely insufficient training and accountability procedures.

Friday’s announcement comes more than two years after the fatal shooting by Chicago police of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald, a case that spurred reforms and protests and helped fuel a national conversation about police officers’ use of deadly force.

