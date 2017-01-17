*Hosted by Award-winning comedian, MC Lightfoot, the New Year’s Eve Old School Hip Hop Festival, at Philips Arena, in Atlanta, GA brought together many of this genre’s greatest – Scarface, 8Ball & MJG, Pastor Troy, Juvenile, Mystikal, Trick Daddy, Slick Rick, Big Daddy Kane, Doug E. Fresh, and Jalil & Ecstasy of Whodini.

Pastor Troy, with his signature championship belt and high energy, opened up the festival and set the tone for a night that all attendees would remember, with fan favorites such as “Vice Versa” from his fourth studio album, Face Off. Grammy Award-winning artist, Big Daddy Kane wowed concert-goers with the skills that has placed him on some of the most highly regarded industry lists.

The legendary lyricist who has enjoyed several notable collaborations (Jay Z, Ice Cube, Heavy D, Patti LaBelle, Quincy Jones) and gold albums added his musical rays to the venue’s energy with hits like “Smooth Operator”.

His peers expertly handled the passed musical baton and ensured that the collective energy.only.got.higher as they owned the stage and their respective sets.

Trick Daddy delighted the crowd with his 2001 hit, “I’m a Thug” which reached #17 on the Billboard Hot 100. Veteran and “I am Hip-Hop” (BET Hip Hop Awards) award recipient, Scarface took attendees on a wonderful musical journey with his hits.

His most successful single, “Smile” from his fourth album, The Untouchable and “Mind Playin’ Tricks ’94” from his third studio album, The Diary, were interwoven with other fan-faves.

Mystikal’s set wouldn’t be complete without “Danger (Been So Long)”, from his fourth album, Let’s Get Ready, which had peaked at #14 on the Billboard Hot 100, #1 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Singles & Tracks, and #3 on the Hot Rap Singles. As with all of his musical peers, he wished ATLiens, in attendance, a happy new year but unapologetically (and with a smile) gave a shout-out to his fellow New Orleans natives.

Jalil and Ectasy of Whodini worked the stage as they have since splashing on to the scene over 30 years ago with “Friends” and “One Love” while 8Ball & MJG’s Billboard charting and other hits added nicely to the exciting essence of the festival. Juvenile perfectly set the stage for the festival closers as he moved around further enlivened by attendees who reminded him of why “Slow Motion” hit #1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

Singing along with the Southern hip-hop veteran, there was no turning back as festival highlights were now set to become wonderful year-end memories.

Still at the top of their game, Doug E. Fresh and Slick Rick’s set kept attendees on their feet as they took them through their high number of classic hits (“Children’s Story” – woohoo), body of work, and into 2017! Legends holding it down for decades, the two were the perfect headliners for the festival.

Hip hop fans who missed the New Year’s Eve festivities have more chances to catch the Old School Hip Hop Festival on Feb. 14th in Lousville, KY and April 14th, in Columbus, GA! To find out more about this tour and the Legends of Southern Hip Hop one, please visit www.hiphoplegends.com

source:

[email protected]com

lisagee@ connectingyouto.com